The Chandigarh Administration has banned the ‘iPhone Langar’ scheduled to be held in the city on September 22.

Businessman Rakesh Trehan, popularly known as ‘Raja D King’, had announced that free iPhones would be given to women in Chandigarh and Mohali. The administration said such an event could attract a large number of people and there was a risk of a stampede-like situation if the crowd became uncontrollable.

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Related News: Chandigarh ‘petrol langar’ descends into chaos: No coupons, no fuel, and an unruly crowd amid heavy rain

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Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav has directed the police to stop the proposed event scheduled for September 22. He said permission could not be granted for such a gathering as a sudden congregation of a large number of people could pose a serious threat to public safety. He also suggested that instead of distributing expensive phones, assistance could be provided to old-age homes, orphanages or other social-service initiatives.

Chandigarh police officials said no formal permission had been sought from the police or administration for the event. They said after receiving information about the event through social media and other channels, the organiser was being informed in writing that permission had not been granted for holding it.

According to police, holding such a public gathering without permission could amount to a violation of restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the BNSS.

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iPhones were to be distributed through a draw

Rakesh Trehan had announced on social media that iPhone 17 and higher models would be given to women in Chandigarh and Mohali on September 22. Initially, he had said that he would personally be present to distribute the phones.

Later, he said the format of the event would be changed and a lucky draw for the iPhones would be conducted in front of the media, after which the winners would be given the phones at their homes.

According to reports, Trehan had announced free iPhones for women above the age of 18 from Chandigarh and Mohali. He had also claimed to have placed orders for around 1,000 iPhones and said that 10 mobile phones would be distributed on the first day. However, the administration believes that despite the change in format, the announcement could still attract a large number of people and make crowd management difficult.

Trehan had earlier made headlines with 'Petrol Langar'

Earlier, Rakesh Trehan had also announced a ‘Petrol Langar’. A large number of people had turned up for the event, while rain also caused difficulties in managing the arrangements. The event was subsequently cancelled.

The administration has cited this previous experience as one of the reasons for its concerns over the proposed iPhone Langar.