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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Administration brings down 80 illegal structures in Shastri Nagar

Chandigarh Administration brings down 80 illegal structures in Shastri Nagar

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:54 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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An unauthorised structure being demolished at Shastri Nagar in Manimajra, Chandigarh.
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The UT Administration on Wednesday demolished 80 unauthorised structures and freed approximately 6 acres of agricultural land under illegal occupation.

A fish, chicken and meat market had come up on the farm land in the periphery of Shastri Nagar village at Mani Majra.

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The operation commenced at 7 am, with officials assembling at the IT Park police station. Officers from various departments were assigned specific responsibilities to ensure the smooth conduct of the drive.

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A large police contingent, including women constables, was deployed under the supervision of a DSP-level officer who remained present throughout the operation. The SDM (East) oversaw law and order and coordinated with the police. Civil Defence personnel also assisted in the operation.

Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar (Periphery), along with enforcement staff, carried out the demolition, while the Tehsildar (Enforcement), Estate Office, provided support through inspection staff, labourers and trucks. The Tehsildar (Revenue) was present at the site during the drive.

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Two JCB machines were pressed into service to demolish illegal structures. As a precautionary measure, electricity and water connections in the area were disconnected in advance. The operation concluded peacefully.

The Administration reiterated that strict action against unauthorised constructions and encroachments will continue across the city and its peripheral areas.

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