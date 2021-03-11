Chandigarh Administration carries out demolition drive in Colony No 4, Industrial Area, Phase -1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

Chandigarh Estate Office on Sunday demolished hundreds of shanties in Colony No 4 in the Industrial Area, Phase -1.

About 2,000 police personnel and 10 Executive Magistrates were deputed for the demolition and eviction operation in the colony.

Over the apprehension that people of the colony may cause obstruction during the demolition drive, the UT Administration imposed Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting the gathering of 5 or more people in 500 metre periphery of the colony.

On the basis of biometric survey carried out by the Estate Office, a list of 658 residents of the colony was sent to Chandigarh Housing Board.

A camp thereafter was organised in the office of the SDM (East) for provisional allotment of flats under Affordable Rental Housing Scheme at Maloya Housing Complex.

As many as 299 residents came up for registration and submission of application and the process of accepting applications went on till about 1 am.

A total of 290 flats were allotted in a draw of lots today.