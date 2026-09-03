Chandigarh Administration comes up with fresh rules for semi-open jail in city

The UT Administration has implemented new rules for the semi-open jail, aimed at providing well-behaved inmates with a controlled degree of freedom, opportunities to work and earn, and skill-based training to facilitate their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

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Under the new rules, inmates between 21 and 50 years of age may be eligible for admission to the semi-open jail, provided they have maintained good conduct in prison and are physically and mentally fit to work. Inmates serving sentences for serious offences, particularly cases registered under the POCSO and NDPS Acts, will not be eligible for the facility.

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The rules also prescribe a minimum period of sentence that an inmate must have served. Those sentenced up to seven years must have completed at least one-third of their sentence, while those sentenced to more than seven years or life imprisonment must have completed half of their sentence. The inmate should have no other criminal case pending against him and should not have escaped from prison in the past.

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The semi-open jail will not merely provide inmates with greater freedom but will also offer them opportunities to work and earn wages under the Wage Earning Scheme. Inmates will receive training in areas such as agriculture, modern farming techniques, biogas plant operations and tailoring. Certificates will also be provided after completion of training, helping inmates acquire skills that can support them after release.

The new rules provide several additional facilities compared with the regular prison system. There will be no prescribed limit on meetings with relatives and friends. Inmates will also have access to radio and entertainment facilities, a canteen and additional clothing once every six months.

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Working hours have also been clearly defined. From April 16 to October 15, inmates will work from 6 am to 7 pm, while from October 16 to April 15, the working hours will be 8 am to 4 pm. Adequate breaks for meals and rest will be provided during working hours.

For security and supervision, one warder will be deployed for every 20 inmates, while one head warder will supervise nine warders. Overall supervision of the semi-open jail will be carried out by an officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent, Grade-I.

The new system is expected to give eligible inmates a more open but disciplined environment, enabling them to develop vocational skills, earn an income and become financially self-reliant. The initiative is also aimed at making their transition back into society smoother after release.