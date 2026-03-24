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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Administration committed to citizen-centric, transparent governance, says Gulab Chand Kataria

Chandigarh Administration committed to citizen-centric, transparent governance, says Gulab Chand Kataria

Residents of Hallomajra presented their grievances and concerns at Samaadhaan Shivir

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:28 AM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria interacts with residents of Hallomajra at a Samaadhaan Shivir on Monday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday held a Samadhan Shivir for residents of Hallomajra, reaffirming the Administration’s commitment to citizen-centric, transparent and responsive governance.

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During the Samaadhaan Shivir, teams of various departments of the UT Administration received a total of 66 grievances from residents. The complaints were duly recorded by the departmental teams present at the venue and forwarded to the concerned authorities for necessary action and time-bound redressal.

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Residents of Hallomajra presented their grievances and concerns in detail, one by one, before the Administrator. The concerns covered a wide range of subjects, including civic amenities, sanitation, drinkng water supply, electricity, roads, street lighting, housing, public health services, education, solid waste management, land acquisition, access roads, parking spaces, cow protection and other infrastructure-related matters.

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Officers of the departments concerned provided on-the-spot updates, clarified queries and outlined steps for timely resolution. Several issues were resolved immediately, while others requiring further action were noted for time-bound redressal.

The Administrator issued clear directions to the concerned officers to ensure quick and coordinated action on the grievances received. He emphasized accountability, inter-departmental coordination and regular monitoring to ensure effective outcomes.

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In his address, Kataria thanked the public and emphasised that working together would help resolve these issues easily and swiftly, rather than addressing them separately. He assured residents that all genuine concerns raised during the Samadhan Shivir would be addressed in a timely manner. He reiterated that the Administration was committed to taking governance to the doorstep of citizens and strengthening engagement with local communities.

‘Bhagat Singh continues to inspire generations’

Meanwhile, Kataria paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his martyrdom anniversary by watering a genetically cloned Beri tree at the Museum of Trees in Daria.

The original tree was planted by Bhagat Singh at his ancestral home in Bangey village, Faisalabad (Pakistan), in 1917, when he was only 10.

Kataria said Shaheed Bhagat Singh continues to inspire generations with his patriotism, conviction and fearless spirit. He urged the youth to follow his ideals and work towards nation-building with dedication and responsibility.

DS Jaspal, the creator of the Museum of Trees, meanwhile, highlighted the Museum’s role in preserving spiritual and historical heritage through genetic cloning of significant trees.

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