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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Administration completes land acquisition for Baltana railway underpass

Chandigarh Administration completes land acquisition for Baltana railway underpass

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:43 AM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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The Baltana railway crossing. File
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Paving the way for the construction of the much-awaited road under bridge (RUB) at the Raipur Kalan-Harmilap Nagar (Baltana) crossing, the UT Administration has completed the acquisition of nearly 0.75 acres for the project.

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Officials stated that a compensation award amounting to Rs 4.96 crore had been declared in favour of two landowners. “With this development, the biggest obstacle delaying the project for years has finally been removed, paving the way for construction to begin,” said Pratap Singh Rana, chairman of the Joint Action Committee for Baltana Residents.

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The project has long been a major demand of residents of Baltana, Harmilap Nagar, Raipur Kalan and adjoining areas. The Railway authorities had approved the project in the year 2021–22 at an estimated cost of Rs 7.99 crore. The cost of the project was to be shared equally by the Railways and the Chandigarh Administration.

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However, delays in land acquisition and financial procedures held up the project, raising the cost to approximately Rs 12.80 crore. While the land acquisition process had progressed, pending awards and financial formalities prevented the project from moving forward at the desired pace, Rana added.

“With land acquisition and compensation formalities now completed, construction work is expected to gather pace, bringing relief to thousands of commuters facing traffic congestion, delays and road safety concerns,” Rana said.

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The Northern Railway had invited e-bids for the construction of the RUB through a “normal pushing” technique, which ensures railway operations continue on the track during the construction work.

Officials said the construction was likely to start soon and the project had to be completed within 12 months.

A large number of residents of Raipur Kalan village, Mauli Jagran and Vikas Nagar in Chandigarh; Baltana, Zirakpur and Dhakoli in Mohali district; and Panchkula use this level crossing every day.

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