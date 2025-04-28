Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on April 29
However, an administration order says the day will not be a public holiday within the meaning of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881
Advertisement
The Chandigarh Administration has declared Monday, April 29, as public holiday in all government offices/boards/corporations/institutions, including industrial establishments, under it on account of Parshuram Jayanti.
However, an administration order says the day will not be a public holiday within the meaning of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement