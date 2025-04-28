DT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on April 29

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on April 29

However, an administration order says the day will not be a public holiday within the meaning of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:28 PM Apr 28, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
The Chandigarh Administration has declared Monday, April 29, as public holiday in all government offices/boards/corporations/institutions, including industrial establishments, under it on account of Parshuram Jayanti.

However, an administration order says the day will not be a public holiday within the meaning of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881.

