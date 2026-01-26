DT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Administration declares school holiday on January 27

Chandigarh Administration declares school holiday on January 27

Announcement made following the Republic Day event held at the Parade Ground

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:46 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File
The UT Administration announced on Monday that all government and private schools in Chandigarh will remain closed on Tuesday, January 27.

The announcement was made following the Republic Day event held at the Parade Ground earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, addressing the 77th Republic Day celebrations, UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad said that Chandigarh, conceived as a symbol of independent India’s modern aspirations, stands today as a city known for order and has consistently upheld the values of good governance, institutional integrity, and citizen participation.

