Chandigarh Administration denies illegal felling of trees at proposed bulk material market site

The UT Administration has denied allegations of illegal felling of trees at the site of the proposed bulk material market in Sector 56.

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In an affidavit submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer, refuted the claims of the applicant, Dr Rajinder K Singla, and sought the dismissal of the application with exemplary costs.

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The UT Administration acquired 81.675 acres in Sector 56 with a notification dated April 4, 2000, for the development of a “Bulk Material Market”, aimed at rehabilitating marble dealers, scrap dealers and furniture market units.

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The planned market is slated to comprise SCOs, booths, association offices, warehouses and transport areas with a total permissible built-up area of 3,20,238.216 sq m.

Responding to allegations of unauthorised tree cutting, the UT Administration stated that it secured valid tree-felling permission sanctioned by the Secretary (Forests), Chandigarh on February 18, 2025.

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Strictly following due administrative procedures and a joint site inspection, the Administration felled 305 green trees that directly hindered site access in addition to 34 dead and dry trees. These operations were conducted in June 2025 to secure and fence the acquired project land. The Administration further emphasised that the applicant’s claim of extensive deforestation was misleading, as substantial tree cover remained intact across the project site.

Addressing environmental mitigation, the affidavit highlighted that the Tree Felling Committee and Deputy Conservator of Forests (HQ) initially recommended a compensatory plantation of 920 trees. However, the Administration went beyond the stipulated requirement, planting 986 trees on July 5, 2025, at Rajinder Garden in Sector 1. These trees were healthy and were being regularly maintained by the UT Horticulture Department.

The UT Administration has assured the NGT that no further development or construction activity would resume at the site until final environmental clearance was formally granted.