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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Administration directs department to ensure transparency, fairness in manpower tenders

Chandigarh Administration directs department to ensure transparency, fairness in manpower tenders

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:15 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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All departments, boards, corporations told to avoid restrictive conditions. File
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The UT Finance Department has issued strict guidelines to ensure transparency and fair competition in tenders related to manpower recruitment and outsourcing of services.

In a communication issued to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments and heads of offices, the department stated that complaints were being received by the Vigilance Department regarding the inclusion of restrictive clauses in tender documents that may limit competition and adversely affect fairness and transparency in the procurement process.

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“The matter is under consideration by the Vigilance Department and the Chandigarh Administration for formulation of appropriate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and standard terms and conditions to streamline the process,” the department stated.

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It directed all departments, boards and corporations to ensure that all procurement processes relating to engagement of manpower and outsourcing of services are conducted in strict compliance with the General Financial Rules (GFRs), 2017, as amended from time to time, and the applicable Manual for Procurement of Non-Consultancy Services/Services issued by the Government of India, in letter and spirit.

Eligibility criteria and terms and conditions in tender documents must be objective, reasonable, non-discriminatory and directly related to the nature and requirements of the services being procured.

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Departments have been specifically advised against imposing unjustified restrictive clauses, excessive experience or turnover requirements, unnecessary geographical restrictions, and mandatory certifications or licences not warranted under applicable rules. The recruitment and selection process, wherever applicable, must be clearly defined to ensure transparency, merit and protection of the interests of candidates, stated the department.

The Finance Department has directed all authorities concerned to bring the guidelines to the notice of officers and officials involved in procurement and tendering and ensure strict compliance at every level.

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