Chandigarh Administration eyes solar plants at 8K private houses by March next

With an ambitious push to transform the Union Territory into a model solar city before 2030, the Chandigarh Renewable Energy, Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) has set a target of installing rooftop solar power plants at 8,000 private houses by the end of the 2026-27 financial year.

Scheme highlights Central aid: Subsidy of up to Rs 78,000 for residential rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kW.

Easy finance: Low-interest bank loans at rates of up to 6 per cent through participating public sector banks.

Single-window support: CREST-facilitated vendor selection, technical assistance, grievance redressal and direct benefit transfer of the subsidy How to apply Residents can apply online through the PM Surya Ghar portal or visit designated CREST help desks at the ongoing city camps.

According to official data, rooftop solar panels have already been installed at 1,433 private houses under the Centre’s flagship PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, while nearly 2,000 additional private residences have independently adopted solar energy. To achieve the target of 8,000 houses by March, CREST is now conducting an aggressive outreach campaign to cover more than 4,500 additional homes.

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Chandigarh was among the first cities in the country to achieve the target of covering all eligible government houses and buildings with rooftop solar plants. Solar panels have now been installed on all 6,366 technically feasible government offices and residential complexes, with a total installed capacity of 18.1 MWp (megawatt peak). These installations are estimated to generate 23.5 million units of clean power annually.

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As a result, around 1,400 government houses have achieved net-zero power consumption. On the residential front, 148 beneficiaries have already achieved zero electricity bills under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, which was launched in February 2024.

CREST is conducting awareness camps across various sectors of the city. Area councillors, resident welfare associations, representatives of Punjab National Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank, and 12 CREST-empanelled vendors are participating in the camps to facilitate on-the-spot registration.

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Under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the Central Government provides a subsidy of up to Rs 78,000 for residential rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kW capacity. Beneficiaries can also avail themselves of low-interest bank loans at rates of up to 6 per cent through participating banks. The subsidy is transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Officials said residents could apply online through the PM Surya Ghar portal or visit CREST help desks at the camp venues for guidance and assistance.

Chandigarh is also expanding its solar capacity through water-based projects. Having commissioned North India’s largest floating solar plant — a 2.5-MWp facility at the Sector 39 waterworks — the authorities have completed another 3-MWp floating solar plant, which is slated for commissioning soon.