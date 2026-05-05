Chandigarh Administration hires consultant to conduct feasibility study for Panjab University underpass

The UT Administration has appointed a consultant to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed underpass to connect the two campuses of Panjab University (PU).

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According to officials, the underpass would connect the north campus in Sector 14 with the south campus in Sector 25. To be constructed for both vehicular traffic and pedestrians, it would decongest the Gate No. 3 of the main campus of the university.

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Following the directions of Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, the UT Engineering Department initiated the process and directed the Urban Planning Department to prepare a design of the project so that feasibility study could be conducted for the project.

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The north campus houses administrative, academic, and residential blocks, while the south campus has the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) and dental college.

Meanwhile, the Engineering Department is likely to float tender for the construction of the PU-PGIMER underpass soon and the construction is expected to start in June. After some minor alterations in the project, the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) gave its approval to the amended design of the underpass. A joint site inspection by officials of the Municipal Corporation, the Engineering Department and other stakeholders has been carried out for proper planning of utility shifting and execution of the work. The sewer and storm water pipelines will have to be shifted before work on the underpass gets started.

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Now, only 12 shops will be built instead of the earlier proposed 20. Moreover, the width of the underpass has been reduced from 17 metre to 14 metre. Due to paucity of space, there will be no escalator and only a facility of a lift will be provided.

In November 2019, then UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore had given in-principle approval for the construction of the underpass after the traffic police had apprised the Administration of the need for a passage between the hospital and the university due to a heavy rush of patients and attendants. Thousands of people from neighbouring states visit the medical institute for treatment every day.