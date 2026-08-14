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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Administration holds full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day function

Chandigarh Administration holds full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day function

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:43 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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A contingent during the full-dress rehearsal for the I-Day function on Thursday. Photo: Pardeep Tewari
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In preparation for the 80th Independence Day, the Chandigarh Administration conducted a full-dress rehearsal today at Parade Ground, Sector 17.

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Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, was present to oversee the proceedings and review the arrangements for the celebration.

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The rehearsal featured a parade by disciplined contingents of the police, armed forces, police band, and NSS students, marching in perfect synchrony. The programme also showcased vibrant cultural performances by students from various schools, reflecting the rich heritage and diversity of India.

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Every element of the ceremony, from the parade's timing to coordination among participants, was executed with precision, mirroring the high standards expected on the main day.

The Chandigarh Police have implemented a comprehensive security plan, including strategic traffic diversions, public advisories and enhanced deployment to manage anticipated crowds and ensure the event's smooth conduct.

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