Chandigarh Administration holds full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day function

In preparation for the 80th Independence Day, the Chandigarh Administration conducted a full-dress rehearsal today at Parade Ground, Sector 17.

Advertisement

Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, was present to oversee the proceedings and review the arrangements for the celebration.

Advertisement

The rehearsal featured a parade by disciplined contingents of the police, armed forces, police band, and NSS students, marching in perfect synchrony. The programme also showcased vibrant cultural performances by students from various schools, reflecting the rich heritage and diversity of India.

Advertisement

Every element of the ceremony, from the parade's timing to coordination among participants, was executed with precision, mirroring the high standards expected on the main day.

The Chandigarh Police have implemented a comprehensive security plan, including strategic traffic diversions, public advisories and enhanced deployment to manage anticipated crowds and ensure the event's smooth conduct.