DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Administration looks to turn heritage, tourist attractions into economic opportunities

Chandigarh Administration looks to turn heritage, tourist attractions into economic opportunities

article_Author
Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:29 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Sukhna Lake attracts a large number of tourists every year.
Advertisement

The UT Administration has prepared its first tourism policy with a focus on turning Chandigarh’s unique architecture, heritage and tourist attractions into opportunities for employment, investment and business. The policy is expected to be notified soon.

According to officials, the policy is aimed at promoting tourism activities, attracting investment, generating employment and simplifying procedures for tourism-related businesses.

Advertisement

Chandigarh has several major attractions, including Sukhna Lake, the Rock Garden, the Rose Garden, the Capitol Complex and its distinctive modern architecture. However, the city’s tourism potential extends beyond these landmarks. Cultural programmes, art, heritage sites, local events and food experiences could also help attract visitors, the officials said.

Advertisement

A structured approach to tourism development could encourage visitors to stay longer, benefiting hotels, restaurants, local transport operators, travel agencies, retailers and event organisers. It could also generate employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

Simplifying business procedures is another key consideration for attracting investment in the sector. Clear regulations and easier approval processes for hotels, restaurants, tour operators and other tourism-related businesses could encourage private investment, the officials said.

Advertisement

Skill development and greater private-sector participation could further support the sector’s growth.

The specific incentives and facilities proposed under the policy will become clear after its notification. As a landlocked city, Chandigarh needs an approach to tourism that suits its urban character, architectural heritage and local economic needs. Promoting heritage, cultural activities and local experiences could help the city establish a distinct identity as a tourist destination.

Consultations with hotel and restaurant owners, tour operators, investors and other stakeholders could also help make the policy more practical and responsive to the needs of the tourism industry.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts