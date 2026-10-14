Chandigarh Administration looks to turn heritage, tourist attractions into economic opportunities

The UT Administration has prepared its first tourism policy with a focus on turning Chandigarh’s unique architecture, heritage and tourist attractions into opportunities for employment, investment and business. The policy is expected to be notified soon.

According to officials, the policy is aimed at promoting tourism activities, attracting investment, generating employment and simplifying procedures for tourism-related businesses.

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Chandigarh has several major attractions, including Sukhna Lake, the Rock Garden, the Rose Garden, the Capitol Complex and its distinctive modern architecture. However, the city’s tourism potential extends beyond these landmarks. Cultural programmes, art, heritage sites, local events and food experiences could also help attract visitors, the officials said.

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A structured approach to tourism development could encourage visitors to stay longer, benefiting hotels, restaurants, local transport operators, travel agencies, retailers and event organisers. It could also generate employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

Simplifying business procedures is another key consideration for attracting investment in the sector. Clear regulations and easier approval processes for hotels, restaurants, tour operators and other tourism-related businesses could encourage private investment, the officials said.

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Skill development and greater private-sector participation could further support the sector’s growth.

The specific incentives and facilities proposed under the policy will become clear after its notification. As a landlocked city, Chandigarh needs an approach to tourism that suits its urban character, architectural heritage and local economic needs. Promoting heritage, cultural activities and local experiences could help the city establish a distinct identity as a tourist destination.

Consultations with hotel and restaurant owners, tour operators, investors and other stakeholders could also help make the policy more practical and responsive to the needs of the tourism industry.