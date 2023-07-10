Chandigarh Administration may lease out school grounds to private body

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, July 9

The UT Administration is believed to have favoured leasing out government school grounds to a private organisation — Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) Chandigarh — affiliated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Wrong trend UTCA is eyeing a majority of the grounds for running its operations. It is convenient to take over government facilities instead of building one’s own. Officials have passed the buck to the higher authorities. An official

The UT Sports Department held a meeting on Friday to discuss the matter. Officials and representatives of the Secretary, Education; Director, School Education; Director, Sports; Chief Engineer; Joint Director, Sports; District Education Officer; and President, UTCA; were present.

An official said, “A decision in this regard has been taken by the higher authorities. Several suggestions, including allowing players (except those registered under the UTCA) to use the grounds, security for school buildings and timings of practice, were received. The administration officials are keen on signing an MoU with the UTCA. We are just following the orders.”

The UTCA, which runs its operations from the Sector 16 cricket stadium, recently approached Panjab University, seeking nod for using campus cricket ground. The association is already conducting its matches at several private and government school grounds.

“The UTCA is eyeing to get hold of a majority of the grounds for running its operations. It is convenient to take over the government infrastructure and use it instead of building one’s own. While officials of the Sports and Education Departments have passed the buck to the higher authorities, the matter of leasing out grounds should be discussed on a public platform,” added an official of the Education Department.

He said, “A BCCI official recently visited the city to take a stock of the UTCA infrastructure, and despite having no authority on the grounds, UTCA officials took him to government schools, stadium and university campus to showcase the grounds.”

Not the first experiment

It seems that the Administration has not learnt any lesson from the past. On two occasions, it favoured sports associations and the result was shocking.

It allotted a prime location in Sector 10, supposed to be under the Sports Department, to Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) on an annual lease (ground rent) of just Rs 100 for a 20-year period starting from January 16, 1997.

In 2017, the lease was renewed for an average annual rent of Rs 1.22 lakh (approximately) for three years, and last year, the new lease amount was fixed at Rs 4.70 lakh (Rs 1.56 lakh per year) for three years.

The Sports Department lost its authority on the complex, and it is now being run as per rules and regulations of the CLTA. Besides, the department has rented out an office room at the Sector 16 cricket stadium to the UTCA for just Rs 300 per month since November 2014.

Similarly, government school grounds were leased out to the CLTA in 2013 for training school kids and promotion of the sport, but the project failed to yield desired results.

No rules, special treatment?

Sources claimed no specific rules were framed by the Administration for leasing out the grounds. In the draft of the new sports policy, which is yet to be implemented, optimum utilisation of sports infrastructure/facilities in a legitimate and controlled manner has been suggested.

Will it open doors for other?

In the past, other local associations have also shown their interest in taking government infrastructure on lease. If allowed, this will be for the first time that the administration will start leasing out government land to private sports bodies.