Chandigarh Administration mulls football stadium at GMSSS-23

Chandigarh, November 21

After converting the Sector 17 football stadium into a Tiranga Urban Park, the UT Administration is now planning to come up with a similar facility at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 23.

Sec 17 arena not up to the mark Sector 17 football stadium was reconstructed in 2018 and renovated in 2021

It was found not up to the standards of even hosting a state-level meet

Sports Department had refused to take charge of the facility citing technical issues

Sources say experts from the UT Sports Department visited the Sector 23 ground, with more visits scheduled in near future. “Teams have already visited the site to explore the possibility of shifting the football coaching centre,” says an official.

The department is running a handball coaching centre at the school, which has one of the biggest football fields in the city and has already hosted many tournaments.

The Administration had reconstructed the Sector 17 stadium in 2018 and renovated it in 2021. It was later found that the stadium was not up to the standards of even hosting a state-level meet. The department refused to take charge of the facility citing technical issues. The stadium, which was once a hub of city’s football, witnessed major shortcomings after its renovation.

As a cover-up exercise, officials shifted the stadium to Sector 46 Sports Complex, which already houses athletics and basketball centres. The move caused trouble for athletes as the centre pitch (for field events) was converted into a football field. The officials also converted the centre field of the Sector 7 athletics ground into a football field for hosting matches of Administrator’s Challenge Cup. Later, it was decided to come up with a football stadium at Mani Majra complex, but the plan failed to take off.

To please the Sports Department, the Engineering Department overlooked the original plan of building a “multipurpose ground” and built a six-a-side football field adjoining the main facility. However, the six-a-side turf is now used by amateur players for leisure play.

Now with the department planning to build a ground at Sector 23, sports associations and private academies are showing interest in overtaking the Sector 17 stadium.

