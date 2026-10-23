Chandigarh Administration ready to host big-ticket concerts at Sarangpur venue

The UT Tourism Department has initiated steps to bring live concerts and cultural events back to the city and is planning to host a major musical performance at the upcoming Sarangpur Concert-cum-Exhibition Centre even before the facility is fully ready.

Around 70% of the construction work has been completed, with the ground-levelling work currently under way. The UT Administration is exploring the possibility of launching the venue with a concert by a popular singer in the New Year, officials stated.

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UT Tourism Secretary Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah stated that a meeting was held with representatives of major event management companies to discuss the prospects of organising large-scale shows at the venue. “Discussions with some other companies are also under way,” he added.

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The officials stated that an inaugural concert featuring a popular singer would draw a large audience and establish Sarangpur as a major destination for music concerts and cultural events. “It also aims to send a message to leading event organisers across the country that Chandigarh is developing a dedicated venue for large public gatherings and entertainment programmes,” the officials added.

The centre has been planned on approximately 25 acres in Sarangpur, with a proposed capacity of around 35,000 spectators. The project was earlier estimated to cost approximately Rs 40 crore.

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Apart from large musical concerts, the venue is envisioned as a space for exhibitions, cultural festivals and other public events. The centre is expected to provide the UT Administration with an alternative location for hosting programmes that attract large crowds.

The proposed infrastructure at the centre includes parking facilities, backstage arrangements and VIP lounges to cater to the requirements of large events. Separate arrangements for different categories of spectators have also been envisaged.

The venue is expected to ease the pressure on busy locations such as Sector 34, where large events often lead to traffic congestion and parking-related difficulties. A dedicated event space at Sarangpur could provide organisers with greater flexibility in managing crowds and logistics.

The need for a suitable venue for large concerts in Chandigarh had come into focus following concerns over arrangements during singer Diljit Dosanjh’s show in the city.

Through the Sarangpur project, the Administration hopes to encourage prominent artistes and event management companies to organise major performances in Chandigarh.