Chandigarh Administration recognises services of educators, awards 24

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

The Department of School Education organised a felicitation ceremony for presenting state awards and commendation certificates to 24 teachers at Tagore Theatre here on Tuesday.

The awards were presented to the teachers who through their commitment improved the quality of school education and enriched the lives of their students.

Teachers pose with their awards after the felicitation ceremony at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest on the occasion. Dharam Pal, Adviser, Anup Gupta, Mayor, Purva Garg, Secretary Education, and senior officers of the department were present.

A cultural programme was organised. During the felicitation ceremony, 15 principals and teachers were given state awards and nine teachers were given commendation certificates.

Purohit congratulated the department for organising the event. He shared his life experiences mentioning the importance of a teacher in his life. He also talked about Dr S Radhakrishnan and APJ Abdul Kalam both of whom led a simple life even after becoming the President of India. He motivated the teachers to keep working for the betterment of society.

Among the state awardees were Bhavneet Kaur, Rajeev Kumar, Beena Rani, Darshanjit Kaur, Rekha Rani, Anju Narula, Saravjeet Kaur, Shashi Kumar, Satinder Kaur, Yogeeta Khanna, Yamuna Negi, Poonam Kapoor, Manika Sharma, Monica Chawla, Honey Chitkara, Monica Sharma, and Kuljit Kaur Sodhi.