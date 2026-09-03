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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Administration rolls out financial assistance plan for MSMEs

Chandigarh Administration rolls out financial assistance plan for MSMEs

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:05 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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The move is being seen as a major step towards strengthening the city’s micro, small and medium enterprises.
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The Department of Industries has released working guidelines for the disbursement of financial assistance to MSMEs in Chandigarh under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme.

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The move is being seen as a major step towards strengthening the city’s micro, small and medium enterprises.

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Under the approved Strategic Investment Plan for Chandigarh, the RAMP programme will provide targeted financial support to MSMEs through four components — ZED and LEAN certification, assistance for film and digital content production, rental subsidy, and interest subvention on loans.

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The initiative aims to promote quality upgrade, operational efficiency, formalisation and tourism-linked entrepreneurship in the Union Territory.

It was another major initiative undertaken by the Chandigarh Administration in recent months to promote entrepreneurship and enterprise growth.

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Earlier, the Chandigarh Startup Policy-2025 was notified, offering a comprehensive package of financial and non-financial incentives, including technology upgrade grants, sustenance allowance, mentorship support for incubators, seed and idea-stage grants for startups, rental and certification support, patent-filing assistance, and subsidised access to incubation and market-linkage platforms.

The RAMP working guidelines provide a transparent and uniform framework for the sanctioning and disbursing of financial assistance, with clearly defined eligibility criteria, financial ceilings and monitoring arrangements under the RAMP Financial Assistance Monitoring Committee (RFAMC).

Financial assistance will be provided within the approved targets and budgetary allocations for each component and transferred directly to beneficiaries electronically.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Industries, said, “The RAMP interventions will enable MSMEs in Chandigarh to modernise, adopt best-in-class standards, tap opportunities in tourism and digital media, and reduce fixed and financing costs, thereby enhancing competitiveness and generating employment opportunities in the city’s economy.”

He added, “With the Chandigarh Startup Policy-2025 creating a strong pipeline of innovative startups through grants, incubation support and market access, and the RAMP programme now extending direct financial assistance to MSMEs, the Administration is establishing a holistic ecosystem for enterprises at every stage of growth in the Union Territory.”

Pradhuman Singh, Director, Industries, said, “The department is actively working with MSME associations, incubators and financial institutions to ensure that the benefits of both the startup policy and the RAMP programme reach enterprises across sectors. Together, these interventions are expected to encourage formalisation, promote innovation-driven enterprises, and support existing MSMEs in expanding their production, upgrading technology and enhancing market outreach in Chandigarh.”

Financial assistance under the RAMP programme will be admissible for eligible activities undertaken on or after April 1, 2024.

The guidelines will remain operational for the duration of the programme or until the sanctioned outlay is exhausted or the component-wise targets are achieved, whichever is earlier.”

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