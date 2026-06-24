Chandigarh Administration seeks halt to Paris auction of heritage furniture

The Chandigarh Administration has sought urgent intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to halt the proposed auction of heritage furniture linked to Chandigarh, scheduled to be held in Paris on June 25, 2026, and to facilitate the recovery and repatriation of the items to India.

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In a communication addressed to the Joint Secretary (UNES), Ministry of External Affairs, the Secretary, Culture, Chandigarh Administration, raised serious concerns over the provenance of two furniture items listed for auction. The items reportedly bear the inventory markings “PU Chem/55” and “PGI/W/CH-020”, indicating their association with Panjab University and PGIMER, Chandigarh, respectively. These markings suggest the furniture may have been removed from its lawful custodians and transported abroad without authorisation.

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The Administration said the furniture forms an integral part of Chandigarh’s unique modernist heritage and the original vision of Le Corbusier and his collaborators. As Chandigarh’s Capitol Complex is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List as part of “The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier – An Outstanding Contribution to the Modern Movement”, the preservation of such original furniture is a matter of both national and international cultural significance.

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The letter stated that the appearance of the furniture in an overseas auction market raises concerns about possible theft, illegal removal, unauthorised disposal and unlawful export of heritage property. It warned that the proposed auction could result in the permanent loss of assets intrinsically linked to Chandigarh’s historic identity and India’s cultural legacy.

Given the seriousness of the matter, Chandigarh Police registered two FIRs on June 23, 2026, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched investigations into the suspected theft, illegal removal, export, sale and trafficking of the heritage furniture.

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The Chandigarh Administration has requested the MEA to take up the matter on priority with the Embassy of India in France and the relevant French authorities. It has sought the immediate suspension or postponement of the auction, preservation of the furniture pending investigation, verification of ownership and provenance records, assistance in the recovery and repatriation of the items, and measures to prevent any further sale or export of Chandigarh heritage furniture through unauthorised channels.

The Administration reiterated its commitment to safeguarding India’s cultural and architectural heritage and said all necessary records, inventories, documentation and technical assistance would be made available to support efforts to secure the return of the heritage assets.