 Chandigarh Administration teams monitor green cracker compliance : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh Administration teams monitor green cracker compliance

Chandigarh Administration teams monitor green cracker compliance

Chandigarh Administration teams monitor green cracker compliance

Residents buy green fire crackers at Ram Darbar in Chandigarh on Friday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

In an effort to ensure a strict compliance with the regulations set by the UT Administration for the sale of green firecrackers, three inspection teams have been deployed, each under the jurisdiction of a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). These teams are tasked with ensuring that only green crackers, which meet the specified environmental norms, are sold in the city.

The teams have been directed to visit 12 designated sites, inspecting the crackers available to verify their adherence to the green criteria.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rupesh Kumar emphasised the strict enforcement of regulations, stating that any violation would lead to the cancellation of licences and the seizure of stock. To prevent tax evasion, GST numbers have been assigned to licence holders.

Due to inclement weather, only a few stalls were operational on the first day. However, during a visit to various designated sites, it was found there were barcodes on a majority of cracker packets, indicating a move towards enhanced traceability and compliance.

Around 90% manufacturers, responding to environmental concerns, have shifted to producing green crackers. Chirag Aggarwal, general secretary, Chandigarh Crackers Dealers Association, expressed confidence that by the next year, the industry would fully shift to 100% manufacturing of eco-friendly crackers. He highlighted the commitment of stall owners to adhere to the regulations, and also pointed out negligible gains from selling non-green crackers in the face of strict implementation. Despite the initial slow start attributed to rain, stakeholders are optimistic about the future of green firecrackers and anticipate increased consumer interest as awareness grows.

The UT Administration had issued 96 temporary licences for the sale of green crackers through a draw of lots. The licences have been allotted for sites in Sectors 24, 28, 29, 30, 33, 37, 40, 43, 46, and 49, Mani Majra and Ram Darbar.

All licence holders have been directed to give an undertaking that they will sell only green crackers certified by the National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), a subsidiary of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and that they will comply with all instructions and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

In order to reduce air pollution, the UT Administration has allowed the use of only eco-friendly green crackers during Diwali and Gurpurb.

The use of green crackers will be allowed on Diwali from 8 pm to 10 pm, and on Gurpurb from 4 am to 5 am and from 9 pm to 10 pm.

These eco-friendly green firecrackers do not have chemicals that are harmful to environment and release water vapours or air as dust suppressant. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation has approved these crackers based on factors such as causing less pollution, noise, etc.

Also, green crackers do not have aluminium, barium, potassium nitrate or carbon, whereas the traditional ones have hazardous barium nitrate, causing heavy smoke. These emit 100-110 decibel of sound against 160 decibels by the traditional crackers, which is 30% lower.

After enforcing a ban on fireworks for two years, the UT Administration had last year allowed the use of green crackers during the festivals. Owing to the pandemic, the administration had imposed a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers as a containment measure to prevent the risk of spread of the virus in 2020 and 2021.

Look for CSIR-NEERI logo on packaging

Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Professor of Environment Health, Department of Community Medicine, PGI, said it was very easy to differentiate between green crackers and non-green ones. The green crackers will have CSIR-NEERI logo on the packaging and must be purchased from authorised dealers only, he said.

Two-hour window

The UT Administration has decided to allow use of green crackers only for two hours on Diwali from 8 pm to 10 pm, and from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm on Gurpurb.

96 temporary licences

The Administration had issued 96 temporary licences for the sale of green crackers in Sectors 24, 28, 29, 30, 33, 37, 40, 43, 46, and 49, Mani Majra and Ram Darbar.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab Punjab Govt vs Governor

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

2
Diaspora

Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun's videos surface online

3
World

Pakistani fisherman becomes millionaire overnight after selling rare fish

4
Diaspora

Sikh-American Jag Bains creates history with 'Big Brother' win

5
World Cup 2023

Bye-bye Pakistan, writes Virender Sehwag, gets slapped back over 'brand ambassador of gutka company'

6
J & K

BSF man killed at IB once saved dozens of his colleagues along LoC

7
Punjab

NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused

8
Amritsar

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents in Majitha village

9
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump during joyful stroll with Virat Kohli in Bengaluru; fans react

10
Punjab

'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...

‘Playing with fire’: SC tells Punjab Guv to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

Says casting doubt on validity of Vidhan Sabha sitting not a...

Stop farm fires or we’ll call Chief Secretaries: Supreme Court

Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court

Suggests stopping subsidy to farmers violating regulations

India, US 2+2 talks focus on expanding strategic relations

India, US 2+2 talks focus on expanding strategic relations

Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials

Sangrur: Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials

‘No arrangement in place to cover grain lying in the open’


Cities

View All

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents in Majitha village

Security upped in Amritsar ahead of Diwali

Health Dept team destroys 50-kg substandard sweets

SGPC urges Punjab Govt to release pending education grant

SGPC's drive for 'Bandi Singhs' yields no result

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

PGI sees rise in robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgeries

Air quality hits ‘very poor’ level

Man dies in 'cylinder' blast at Ambala Cantt

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Air quality a shade better with showers in Delhi

Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court

Odd-even scheme not to be taken up for now in Delhi

Rajghat plant chimney lit up, becomes tallest illuminated structure in Delhi

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

20-kg poppy husk seized, 29 liquor boxes recovered from house in special operation

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Producing biochar from stubble: Punjab's loss, Bihar's gain

Waste Management-IV: 2 yrs on, waste-to-energy plant not set up for processing daily refuse

Rain disappoints roadside vendors selling festive wares

Two farm fire incidents, AQI remains poor

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

PRTC chief flags off two AC buses in city

After rain, Punjab logs just six farm fires

40 samples taken from sweets shops

SAD chief lashes out at state government