Chandigarh Administration teams monitor green cracker compliance

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

In an effort to ensure a strict compliance with the regulations set by the UT Administration for the sale of green firecrackers, three inspection teams have been deployed, each under the jurisdiction of a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). These teams are tasked with ensuring that only green crackers, which meet the specified environmental norms, are sold in the city.

The teams have been directed to visit 12 designated sites, inspecting the crackers available to verify their adherence to the green criteria.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rupesh Kumar emphasised the strict enforcement of regulations, stating that any violation would lead to the cancellation of licences and the seizure of stock. To prevent tax evasion, GST numbers have been assigned to licence holders.

Due to inclement weather, only a few stalls were operational on the first day. However, during a visit to various designated sites, it was found there were barcodes on a majority of cracker packets, indicating a move towards enhanced traceability and compliance.

Around 90% manufacturers, responding to environmental concerns, have shifted to producing green crackers. Chirag Aggarwal, general secretary, Chandigarh Crackers Dealers Association, expressed confidence that by the next year, the industry would fully shift to 100% manufacturing of eco-friendly crackers. He highlighted the commitment of stall owners to adhere to the regulations, and also pointed out negligible gains from selling non-green crackers in the face of strict implementation. Despite the initial slow start attributed to rain, stakeholders are optimistic about the future of green firecrackers and anticipate increased consumer interest as awareness grows.

The UT Administration had issued 96 temporary licences for the sale of green crackers through a draw of lots. The licences have been allotted for sites in Sectors 24, 28, 29, 30, 33, 37, 40, 43, 46, and 49, Mani Majra and Ram Darbar.

All licence holders have been directed to give an undertaking that they will sell only green crackers certified by the National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), a subsidiary of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and that they will comply with all instructions and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

In order to reduce air pollution, the UT Administration has allowed the use of only eco-friendly green crackers during Diwali and Gurpurb.

The use of green crackers will be allowed on Diwali from 8 pm to 10 pm, and on Gurpurb from 4 am to 5 am and from 9 pm to 10 pm.

These eco-friendly green firecrackers do not have chemicals that are harmful to environment and release water vapours or air as dust suppressant. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation has approved these crackers based on factors such as causing less pollution, noise, etc.

Also, green crackers do not have aluminium, barium, potassium nitrate or carbon, whereas the traditional ones have hazardous barium nitrate, causing heavy smoke. These emit 100-110 decibel of sound against 160 decibels by the traditional crackers, which is 30% lower.

After enforcing a ban on fireworks for two years, the UT Administration had last year allowed the use of green crackers during the festivals. Owing to the pandemic, the administration had imposed a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers as a containment measure to prevent the risk of spread of the virus in 2020 and 2021.

Look for CSIR-NEERI logo on packaging

Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Professor of Environment Health, Department of Community Medicine, PGI, said it was very easy to differentiate between green crackers and non-green ones. The green crackers will have CSIR-NEERI logo on the packaging and must be purchased from authorised dealers only, he said.

Two-hour window

The UT Administration has decided to allow use of green crackers only for two hours on Diwali from 8 pm to 10 pm, and from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm on Gurpurb.

96 temporary licences

The Administration had issued 96 temporary licences for the sale of green crackers in Sectors 24, 28, 29, 30, 33, 37, 40, 43, 46, and 49, Mani Majra and Ram Darbar.