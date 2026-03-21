Chandigarh Administration to amend law on misuse of properties

The Chandigarh Administration has proposed amendments to the Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952, to strengthen the framework for regulating misuse of properties and building violations in the UT.

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The proposal, vetted by the Law Department and approved by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, has been forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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According to officials, further information sought by the ministry has already been furnished by the Administration.

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The proposal introduces a structured penalty mechanism under Section 13, providing for penalties as per the Third Schedule with a cap of 20% of the property value (except for Sections 11 and 12). It also mandates payment within 30 days, failing which interest at 1% per month will be levied, and recovery will be made as arrears of land revenue. At present, the amount of penalty in some cases has exceeded the market value of the property.

The Third Schedule prescribes graded penalties based on property type and nature of violation, ranging from Rs 3 to Rs 10 per sq ft per day. It also includes specific provisions for violations under Section 11 (trees) and Section 12 (advertisements).

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According to the Third Schedule, industrial buildings and warehouses will attract penalties of Rs 8 per sq ft per day for violations and Rs 10 per sq ft per day for misuse. Commercial properties will face Rs 6 and Rs 8 per sq ft respectively, while residential properties will be penalised at Rs 4 and Rs 6 per sq ft. Apartments and institutional buildings will attract slightly lower penalties, starting from Rs 3 per sq ft per day.

The amendment also includes specific provisions for violations related to trees (Section 11) and advertisements (Section 12). In cases involving illegal felling or damage to trees, a penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh may be imposed in addition to the cost of the tree, as determined by the competent authority. Violations related to advertisements will attract penalties as prescribed under the Advertisements Control Order.

Apart from strengthening penalties, the Bill also seeks to bring greater clarity to definitions under the Act. New categories such as residential buildings, commercial buildings, institutional buildings, apartments and industrial/warehouse structures have been clearly defined to plug interpretational gaps and improve enforcement.

The amendment further proposes validation of past actions taken under the Act through a new provision, ensuring that penalties, orders or proceedings carried out earlier are legally protected from being challenged on technical grounds.

Additionally, certain sections of the existing Act, including Sections 14 and 15, are proposed to be omitted, indicating a restructuring of the regulatory framework to make it more streamlined and enforcement-oriented.