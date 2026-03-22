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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Administration to auction 14 leftover liquor vends on March 25

Chandigarh Administration to auction 14 leftover liquor vends on March 25

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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As many as 83 liquor vends in Chandigarh were auctioned on March 19.
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The UT Excise and Taxation Department will hold e-auction for allotment of the remaining 14 liquor vends under the Excise Policy 2026-27 on March 25.

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Officials stated that the tendering process had been started for the auction.

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The department had managed to auction 83 liquor vends out of 97 that went under the hammer on March 19 and collected a revenue of Rs 496.81 crore in licence fee against the reserve price of Rs 385.24 crore and Rs 3.90 crore as participation fee.

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The highest bid of Rs 16.71 crore was received for a liquor vend at Palsora village against the reserve price of Rs 11.41 crore. The second highest bid of Rs 12.27 crore was received for a liquor vend at Dhanas against the reserve price of Rs 9.62 crore and

the third highest bid of Rs11.52 crore was received for a liquor vend in Sector 61 against the reserve price of Rs.8.21 crore. Last year also, Palsora liquor vend had received the highest bid of Rs 14 crore against the reserve price of Rs 10.22 crore.

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According to officials, the new Excise Policy aimed at ushering in transparency and increasing the revenue by use of technology. The salient features of this policy are re-introduction of liquor licence at departmental store, procurement of liquor by the bar licensee from nearby two vends, increase in the security amount for retail vends and mandatory installation of GPS system in vehicles transporting liquor.

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