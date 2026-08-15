Chandigarh Administration to award commendation certificates to 37 persons on Independence Day

The Chandigarh Administration will award commendation certificates to 37 persons for rendering outstanding services in their respective fields on Independence Day tomorrow.

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Among those who will be awarded are Gurmeet Kaur, Senior Nursing Officer, GMSH-16; Dr Uma Handa, Head, Department of Pathology, GMCH-32; Dr Pankaj Kaul, Homoeopathic Medical Officer, AYUSH; Manisha Sharma, Yoga Therapist, GRIID-31; Surinder Kumar, Private Secretary, UT Secretariat; Sumit, clerk, UT Secretariat; Rakesh Kumar, Superintendent Grade-II, Director Finance & Accounts; and Lakhwinder Singh, Senior Assistant, Finance Department.

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Bindu Arora, Deputy Director, Directorate of School Education; Bipin Kumar, Sub-divisional Engineer (Civil); Engineering Department; Deepika Kohli, Architect, Urban Development Department; Sumit Jindal, Inspector, Food & Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology; Ajay Dutt Sharma, Home Guard Volunteer; Amit Mishra, clerk, Labour Department; Mohan Singh, Superintendent Grade-I, Deputy Commissioner office; and Gurbachan Singh, Senior Assistant-Cum-Branch in-charge, Estate Office, will also be honoured.

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Rajesh, driver, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking; Dr Joginder Pal Singh, Associate Professor, Department of Printmaking, Government of College Art; Gurnek Singh, Senior Assistant, Director General of Police; Vijayata Sharma, consultant (R&P), Department of Industries; Deep Chand, sanitary jamadar, MC; Ved Pal, safai karamchari, MC; Vivek Mehta, Senior Assistant, MC, Ashima Prashar, Assistant District Prosecution Attorney, Law Department; Sachin Singla, Assistant Public Relations Officer, Director Public Relations; Anil Kumar Kaushal, supervisor, Hospitality Department; and Bhupinder Singh Rana, ETO, Excise & Taxation Department will also be honoured.

Suparna Sachdev, Rakesh Uppal, Mx Dhananjay Chauhan and Ashwani Singla will be awarded in the field of social service. Simran of Kajheri village and Vipin Kumar of Faida Nizampur will be awarded in the field of social service/outstanding work as Civil Defence Volunteers. Dr Neha Miglani, senior journalist, researcher, educationist, in the field of Art and Culture. Sheetal Rani and Shanaya Jain in the field of sports and Tony Bansal, father of late Master Vansh Bansal, in the field of others/miscellaneous categories.