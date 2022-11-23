Chandigarh Administration to conduct interviews today to pick district sports officer

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, November 22

The UT Administration will conduct interviews for picking the new District Sports Officer (DSO), the post of which is lying vacant since January 1, on November 23.

A former DSO from Chandigarh, another from Panchkula and one former coach from Punjab are among the front runners for the post. The interviews are said to be scheduled at the Advisor’s office on the afternoon of November 23. A committee headed by the UT Advisor and other representatives will take the interviews.

“The interviews are scheduled for tomorrow and the shortlisted candidates have been called for the final phase,” said a highly placed source in the UT Administration.

The DSO’s post has been lying vacant since January 1, this year. Former coach Ravinder Singh (Laddi) retired from the post on November 30, 2020. Later, the department appointed former judo coach Krishan Lal to the post under ‘additional charge’. He retired on December 31, 2021. And since then, the department is working without a DSO.

Earlier in September, the administration has invited applications to fill the post and for the first time, retired and pensioners were called to fill the chair. As per the advertisement, the administration had invited applications from retirees/pensioners retired from the Government of India/state governments/ UT Administrations/boards/ corporations to fill the DSO’s post on a contractual basis for a period of one year or till it is filled on a regular basis. The contract is further extendable by another one year on review of the task and the performance of the appointee and provided not be extended beyond five years after superannuation.

“The process to appoint the new DSO is likely to be completed next month. After interviews, the panel will meet and make consensus on one candidate. The appointment of DSO is important to look after the grassroots development of the sports and projects of the Sports Department,” said a senior functionary of the Sports Department.

