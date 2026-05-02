Chandigarh Administration to hand over land for Baltana RUB to Railways by May 15

The long-awaited road under-bridge (RUB) at Baltana has inched closer to reality, as the UT Administration has completed the land acquisition process for the project.

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According to officials, the compensation would be awarded to the affected farmers after getting approval from the competent authorities next week. After providing relief to the farmers, the Administration will take possession of the land and hand it over to the Railways for the construction of the RUB. The entire process was likely to be completed before May 15, stated the officials.

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The Northern Railway had invited e-bids for the construction of the RUB through a “normal pushing” technique while train operations continue on the tracks. The financial bids for the allotment of work for the project could not be opened on the scheduled date (February 13), as the UT Administration had failed to deposit its 50% share amounting to Rs 6.4 crore with the Railway authorities. To address the long-pending demand of residents of Baltana and Makhan Majra for elimination of the level crossing, the UT Administration recently deposited Rs 6.4 crore with the Railways. Officials stated that the financial bids would be opened soon and the work on the project was likely to start by the end of May. After the allotment of the work, the project has to be completed within 12 months.

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“With the involvement of Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, the file of the project, which had been stuck for years, moved rapidly. The Governor gave priority to the project and not only sanctioned the funds, but got them released too,” said Pratap Singh Rana, chairman of Joint Action Committee for Baltana Residents.

A large number of residents of Raipur Kalan village, Mauli Jagran and Vikas Nagar in Chandigarh, Baltana, Zirakpur and Dhakoli in Mohali district and Panchkula use this level crossing. The underbridge will give them respite from long traffic jams at the level crossing during rush hour in the morning and evening. Thousands of vehicles cross the level crossing every day, Rana added.

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The UT Administration had issued a notification in July last year for the acquisition of nearly 0.74 acre in Raipur Kalan for the construction of the RUB. The project is a collaborative effort between the Railways and the UT Administration, with both entities sharing the project’s cost almost equally.

According to the Social Impact Assessment report, people are not likely to be displaced in this acquisition, but two families of Raipur Kalan village will lose agricultural land.

The Northern Railway had sanctioned the project in 2021-22 at an estimated cost of Rs 7.99 crore on a cost sharing basis, with the UT’s share pegged at Rs 4 crore and that of the Railways at Rs 3.99 crore. However, the work remained pending for over four years due to non-acquisition of land and non-deposition of the requisite funds by the UT Administration. With the delay in execution of the project, its cost escalated to Rs 12.81 crore.