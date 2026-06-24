Chandigarh Administration to honour six Good Samaritans

Appreciating their exemplary humanitarian efforts, the District Road Safety Committee has decided to honour six Good Samaritans with appreciation certificates and a cash reward of Rs 25,000 each under the provisions of the Rah-Veer Scheme (Good Samaritan Scheme) of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

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Those who will be honoured are: Anuj Sharma, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula; Sukhdev Singh from Sarangpur village; Anil Kumar from Mauli Jagran Complex; Pardeep from Kajheri village; Mohd Rashid from Sector 52; and Col Kumar Sugandh, a resident of Dappar, SAS Nagar.

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The scheme aims to encourage and recognise individuals who provide timely assistance to road accident victims during the critical “golden hour.”

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The decision was taken in a meeting of the committee held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav.