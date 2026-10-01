DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Administration to launch door-to-door drive to identify addicts

Chandigarh Administration to launch door-to-door drive to identify addicts

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:18 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purposes only.
Advertisement

To take the fight against drug-abuse further, the UT Administration will now conduct a door-to-door survey to identify drug addicts.

Speaking at the fifth ‘samaadhaan shivir’ held at Ramdarbar today, UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria stated that the next step under the ‘Nasha Mukt’ campaign would be to conduct a door-to-door survey of households to identify individuals or family members who may need support in dealing with drug-related issues and provide them appropriate counselling, treatment and rehabilitation services.

Advertisement

He described the campaign as a collective responsibility and urged people to work together to combat drug abuse and peddling. He said they would facilitate direct interaction of the industry with rehabilitated youth so that they get jobs as per their skill.

Advertisement

To keep the youth away from drugs, he directed the Sports Department to provide temporary sports facilities to the youth of the area till the time proper facilities were made available.

The shivir provided residents a direct platform to raise their grievances and concerns before the Administrator and senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration. The Shivir focused on addressing issues related to civic amenities, public services and local infrastructure.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts