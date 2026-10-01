Chandigarh Administration to launch door-to-door drive to identify addicts

To take the fight against drug-abuse further, the UT Administration will now conduct a door-to-door survey to identify drug addicts.

Speaking at the fifth ‘samaadhaan shivir’ held at Ramdarbar today, UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria stated that the next step under the ‘Nasha Mukt’ campaign would be to conduct a door-to-door survey of households to identify individuals or family members who may need support in dealing with drug-related issues and provide them appropriate counselling, treatment and rehabilitation services.

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He described the campaign as a collective responsibility and urged people to work together to combat drug abuse and peddling. He said they would facilitate direct interaction of the industry with rehabilitated youth so that they get jobs as per their skill.

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To keep the youth away from drugs, he directed the Sports Department to provide temporary sports facilities to the youth of the area till the time proper facilities were made available.

The shivir provided residents a direct platform to raise their grievances and concerns before the Administrator and senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration. The Shivir focused on addressing issues related to civic amenities, public services and local infrastructure.