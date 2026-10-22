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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Administration to map emissions in UT, carbon storage scope

Chandigarh Administration to map emissions in UT, carbon storage scope

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:52 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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An aerial view of Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary in Chandigarh. File
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To strengthen environmental protection and address climate change, the UT Environment Department will undertake a comprehensive assessment of the carbon footprint in Chandigarh.

The study will cover the entire UT, including the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, and assess greenhouse gas emissions as well as the capacity of natural resources to absorb and store carbon.

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According to officials, the assessment is expected to help establish a clearer picture of Chandigarh’s environmental impact and identify areas where emissions can be reduced. Its findings could also provide a scientific basis for future climate action, sustainable urban planning and conservation initiatives.

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The Environment Department has invited an Expression of Interest (EOI) from eligible institutions of the Central Government, state governments and Union Territory administrations for undertaking the study.

Officials said a carbon footprint assessment measured greenhouse gases released through human activities. In an urban area such as Chandigarh, potential areas of assessment include transport, electricity consumption, buildings and waste management. The study will determine the actual contribution of different sources.

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Another key component will be carbon sequestration, which refers to the process through which carbon dioxide is absorbed and stored by natural systems, including forests, trees and vegetation.

The inclusion of Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary will allow the study to examine the role of its natural ecosystem in carbon absorption and storage as part of the broader assessment of the UT, stated the officials.

The study’s findings could help the Administration identify major sources of emissions, assess the contribution of green spaces and prioritise measures to reduce Chandigarh’s carbon footprint. The data may also inform initiatives to improve energy efficiency, conserve natural habitats and promote sustainable urban development, the officials added.

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