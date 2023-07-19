Chandigarh Administration to monitor prices of tomato, other veggies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 18

Amid soaring prices of tomatoes and other vegetables, the UT Administration has decided to monitor the auction process and fix the suggestive retail prices.

As per directions of Rupesh Kumar Aggarwal, Director, Food and Supplies and Consumer Affairs, a meeting was held by Rohit Gupta, Joint Registrar, Cooperative Societies, and Sanyam Garg, Administrator, Market Committee, to review the prices of various vegetables

It was decided that a team comprising officials of the Market Committee and Food Supply and Consumer Affairs will closely monitor prices in the auction of tomatoes and other vegetables and fix suggestive retail prices. They will regularly monitor the prices in Apni Mandis as well.

Manimajra Cooperative Marketing-cum-Processing Society Ltd was requested to participate in purchase and sale of tomatoes on no profit, no loss basis and operate near the Market Committee office in Sector 26. The chair also decided that a periodic review and improvements be carried out by officials concerned.