Chandigarh Administration to monitor prices of tomato, other veggies

Chandigarh, July 18
Amid soaring prices of tomatoes and other vegetables, the UT Administration has decided to monitor the auction process and fix the suggestive retail prices.
As per directions of Rupesh Kumar Aggarwal, Director, Food and Supplies and Consumer Affairs, a meeting was held by Rohit Gupta, Joint Registrar, Cooperative Societies, and Sanyam Garg, Administrator, Market Committee, to review the prices of various vegetables
It was decided that a team comprising officials of the Market Committee and Food Supply and Consumer Affairs will closely monitor prices in the auction of tomatoes and other vegetables and fix suggestive retail prices. They will regularly monitor the prices in Apni Mandis as well.
Manimajra Cooperative Marketing-cum-Processing Society Ltd was requested to participate in purchase and sale of tomatoes on no profit, no loss basis and operate near the Market Committee office in Sector 26. The chair also decided that a periodic review and improvements be carried out by officials concerned.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas
IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated place...
ADB retains India's growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for current fiscal
In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB says ...
Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot appointed to key administrative position in US
Dr Sandhu migrated to the US in 2004 as a faculty member of ...
Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Farmer Ishwar Gaykar (36) from Pachghar village in Junnar te...