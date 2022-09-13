Chandigarh Administration to open two more medical stores at GMSH-16

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

The UT Administration will start the process of floating tenders for five new medical stores from tomorrow. Of these stores, two will come up at the GMSH-16 and one each at the civil hospitals of Mani Majra, Sector 22 and Sector 45.

The minimum reserve bid price is kept at Rs 2 lakh each for the stores at the civil hospitals. The reserve price for the two stores at the GMSH-16 is Rs 7 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

The move is aimed at facilitating patients who visit civil hospitals at night and have to go to other government hospitals for buying medicines.

To break the monopoly of the sole chemist shop at the GMSH-16, who has been operating for over 29 years, two more shops are being opened there. The tendering process for the sole chemist shop will not be started as its licence will expire in 2024.

Fresh terms and conditions

New points have been included in the terms and conditions in the tenders for the new stores. These shops will remain open 24 hours and seven days a week, will have to offer a minimum of 15 per cent discount on the MRP of branded medicines, a minimum of 30 per cent discount on the MRP of generic and branded generic medicines, and a minimum 30 per cent discount on the MRP of consumables/surgical items. However, the licensee will be free to extend higher discounts than the minimum ceiling.

The licence for the new stores would be initially awarded for a period of three years and can be extended up to five years on a year-to-year basis. It has also been clarified in the clause of that no person/firm/company or any of its family members will be eligible to operate more than one shop on the campus of a particular hospital.

The UT Health Secretary, Yashpal Garg, said it was expected that the new medical stores would start functioning in November.