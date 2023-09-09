Chandigarh administration to release Rs 25-cr grant-in-aid to civic body

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

Ahead of the scheduled time, the UT administration has announced to release Rs 25 crore grant-in-aid to the cash-strapped MC, which recently stopped floating new tenders for developmental projects due to the shortage of funds.

Mayor Anup Gupta said the MC sought an advance against the third instalment of the grant-in-aid share of Rs 135 crore.

The Mayor had met UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and sought funds so that the ongoing developmental work was not hit.

The Mayor said the development work in the city would not be stopped at any cost and that the MC is committed to serving the people of the city.

The UT administration had earmarked the grant-in-aid of Rs 555 crore for financial year 2023-24, of which the MC had received Rs 310 crore up to the second quarter of the financial year.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra had on August 30 ordered, “As per orders of the NGT to ensure the availability of funds to the extent of Rs 282 crore, the MC has ring-fenced this amount from its funds available under various heads, including funds allocated under capital head. Therefore, in interest of financial prudence, no new tender shall be floated except those of emergent nature, till further orders.”

The orders meant that the MC will not initiate even the approved development projects, at least till December, including those related to carpeting roads, paver blocks, back lanes and the renovation or upgrade of community centres and toilets.