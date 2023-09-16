Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Wait to sell or buy share-wise properties in the city will get longer as the UT Administration has decided to rope in legal experts to interpret the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) on registration of share-wise property in heritage and non-heritage sectors in the city.

On January 10, the Supreme Court had banned the conversion of residential houses into floor-wise apartments in Phase I, from Sector 1 to 30. The apex court also specified that the city’s heritage committee would consider the issue of redensification in these areas. Subsequently, the UT Administration would consider amending the Chandigarh Master Plan (CMP)-2031 and the 2017 apartment rules in accordance with the committee’s recommendations. Any amendments would require approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

After the Supreme Court judgement, the UT Administration imposed a ban on the registration of share-wise property outside family as well as the approval of building plans for properties co-owned by strangers or non-family members in the entire city.

The UT Administration had sought opinion from the Legal Remembrancer (LR) of the Administration in May on the interpretation of the Supreme Court (SC) order on registration of share-wise property in the heritage (1 to 30) and non-heritage (31-63) sectors. However, after the LR stated that the interpretation of the Supreme Court (SC) order was not in its jurisdiction, the UT Administration has now decided to seek opinions from other legal experts, said an official.

During a meeting held here yesterday, members of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) stated that the UT Administration could take a decision on the registration of share-wise property in the heritage sectors.

Due to the ban on the registration of share-wise properties in the entire city after the Supreme Court order in January, the UT has incurred a loss of nearly Rs 25 crore, said a property expert.

Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, president, Property Federation of Chandigarh, said it was unjust to ban registration of share-wise property in the entire city wherein the Supreme Court had banned such registrations only in heritage sectors. He said the UT Administration should have taken the legal opinion immediately after the apex court order and shouldn’t have stopped registrations in the non-heritage sectors as it would have helped the Administration earn revenue from sale of properties.

