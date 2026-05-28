Chandigarh Administration told to consider claims of Burail jail staff for allowances

The Chandigarh Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed UT Administration to consider and decide a claim of warders of Burail jail, Chandigarh, regarding grant of DA, ration money allowance and compensatory pay on Central pattern in light of the notifications as well as the communication between the departments on this issue.

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Many warders working in the Burail jail had approached the tribunal through advocate Rohit Seth, seeking direction to the respondents to grant them the abovesaid benefits with effect from April 1, 2022, which were earlier being paid at Punjab rates up to March 31, 2022.

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The applicants said that upon applicability of Central service rules on employees of Chandigarh Administration from April 1, 2022, these facilities ought to have been continued in terms of the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission and relevant office orders of the MHA, DoPT and Administration.

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The counsel also argued that similarly situated employees serving in Delhi Police/prison establishments, on whom Central Government rules were applicable, were also getting the same facilities. It was also argued that denial of the allowances was arbitrary, discriminatory and violative of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution, especially when identical benefits have been extended to prison/police personnel in other UTs, including

Delhi, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Jammu and Kashmir.

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On the other hand, respondents, the Administration, submitted that the matter was under consideration before the competent authorities.

After hearing the arguments, the tribunal said that the present application was being disposed of with a direction to the respondents to consider and decide the claim of the applicants in light of the observations made above within two months from the date of receipt of a certified copy of this order.