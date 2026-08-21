Mere pendency of complaints, in the absence of any charge-sheet, disciplinary proceedings or judicial proceedings of the nature contemplated under the applicable rules, cannot by itself constitute a valid ground for withholding voluntary retirement.

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While observing the above, the Central Administrative Tribunal, Chandigarh, has directed the Chandigarh Administration and Director Principal, Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Sector-32, Chandigarh, to reconsider and accept a request of Dr Varinder Saini, Professor, Department of Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Sector-32, Chandigarh, for voluntary retirement in accordance with Rule 43 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, and pass consequential speaking and reasoned orders within four weeks from the date of receipt of a certified copy of this order.

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The Bench has also quashed an order dated April 7, whereby the request of the applicant for voluntary retirement from service has been rejected

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Dr Varinder Saini, challenged the order dated April 7, 2026, whereby his request for voluntary retirement from service has illegally been rejected on irrelevant grounds ignoring the fact that none of the three conditions required for withholding the voluntary retirement in terms of Rule 43 (3) of CCS (Pension Rules), 2021, were fulfilled.

He said that he is presently working as Professor, Department of Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector-32, Chandigarh.

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He said that he is due to attain the age of superannuation of 65 years on February 28, 2027, keeping in view his health, family circumstances and stressful nature of his duties, he submitted his request for voluntary retirement vide letter dated February 16, 2026.

He thereafter sought early relieving during the notice period along with medical records, seeking either recovery of pay for the shortfall in notice period or waiver thereof. He also requested expeditious conclusion of the pending

Vigilance inquiry while stating that the complaints against him were baseless and retaliatory. He said that by order dated April 7, he was informed that his VRS request would be considered only after an outcome is achieved of the complaints pending before the Vigilance Department.

He contended that the order is contrary to Rule 43 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021.

Counsel of the applicant said that Rule 43 permits withholding of permission for voluntary retirement only in the circumstances specified therein, namely, where the Government servant is under suspension, where a charge-sheet has been issued and disciplinary proceedings are pending, or where judicial proceedings on charges amounting to grave misconduct are pending.

After hearing of the arguments, the bench said that the applicant had completed the requisite qualifying Central Administrative Tribunal service and was otherwise eligible to seek voluntary retirement.

The sole reason for not accepting his request, as reflected in the order dated April 7 is the pendency of three vigilance complaints. However, mere pendency of complaints, in the absence of any charge-sheet, disciplinary proceedings or judicial proceedings of the nature contemplated under the applicable rules, cannot by itself constitute a valid ground for withholding voluntary retirement. The respondents have also not placed on record any material showing that the applicant was under suspension or that any such proceedings had been instituted against him.

The competent authority was, therefore, required to consider the applicant's request in accordance with the applicable rules and could not indefinitely defer the same merely because a vigilance enquiry was pending.