Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit gives nod to 60 more buses for long routes

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, October 26

For the convenience of commuters, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has given approval to the Transport Department to purchase 60 ordinary buses for long routes. With the procurement of these buses, the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) will have a fleet of 238 buses on long routes.

In order to provide better bus service at reasonable fares to people, the department has decided to buy new buses. The facilities in these buses will also be better than the old ones. After the arrival of these buses, the routes to the cities of neighbouring and other states will be doubled.

Transport Director Pradhuman Singh has said they got approval to buy 60 ordinary buses for the long routes. With the arrival of these buses, the fleet of buses on the long routes will be completed. The department had last month condemned 20 old buses, while 63 more had been removed from the road earlier as well. These new buses are being purchased to meet the shortage of these buses. With the arrival of these, the department will have a total of 119 AC and 119 non-AC buses. All these 60 ordinary buses will run from Depot No. 1 and will be purchased in this financial year. In a day or two, they will issue a tender in this regard.

The department had recently procured 20 HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning) buses and all buses are being run for Khatushyam, Salasar, Haldwani, Amritsar, Shimla, Manali, Delhi, Rewari, Narnaul, Rohtak, Hisar, Dehradun, Mansa, Katra, Agra, Jaipur and other cities.

At present, 580 buses of the CTU are running from different depots. Earlier, the department had procured 119 HVACs that have a variety of facilities. The department will also try to provide a maximum of facilities in the new ordinary buses. The administration is also preparing to hire 100 electric buses. These will be run on different routes in the city as well as Mohali and Panchkula.

