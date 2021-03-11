Chandigarh Administrator hoists national flag

Chandigarh, August 16
The UT Administration celebrated the Independence Day with patriotic fervour at the Parade Ground here yesterday. UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest of the occasion.
The UT Administrator hoisted the National Flag and inspected the guard of honour. It was followed by a march past by various police contingents and NCC cadets participating in the Independence Day parade.
While addressing the audience, Purohit recalled the sacrifices done by countless men and women to attain country’s freedom. He lauded the indomitable spirit of the well-informed city residents, who are truly dedicated to its development.
Purohit highlighted the latest initiatives and achievements of the Administration and awarded commendation certificates to 31 UT employees and general public for rendering outstanding services in the field of public services, art and culture, social services and sports. Two police personnel were also conferred the President’s Police Medal and 15 police personnel were conferred with the Administrator’s Police Medal for their distinguished and meritorious services.
This year’s celebration got more thrilling with the spectacular demonstration by the Air Devils Skydiving display team of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The skies over Chandigarh were overcast with colourful parachutes that were flown by eight air devils to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence. The demonstration was led by Wing Commander Ankur Yadav who has more than 300 jumps to his credit. He and his team jumped out from the Dornier aircraft from 8,000 feet.
The Punjab Police received the overall best contingency award in the parade and first prize in the category of Police Contingent, second position was bagged by the Chandigarh Police Female-I and the Chandigarh Police-II came third. In the category of Home Guards/Fire Brigade/ Civil Defence, the first prize was bagged by the Chandigarh Fire Services, second position was bagged by the Chandigarh Home Guards and the Chandigarh Civil Defence came third.
In NCC contingents, NCC Army boys bagged the first position, NCC Army Wing girls came second and NCC Air Wing came third. In the category of St John Ambulance Brigade/Road Safety/Platoon Scouts/Guides, the first prize was bagged by GMSSS-40, second position was bagged by GMSSS-20 and GMSSS-23 stood third.
In NSS contingents, Sri Guru Harkrishan School bagged the first position, GMSSS-18 came second and Shivalik Public School stood third. In the school band category, GMSSS-10 bagged the first position, GMSSS-33 came second and Moti Ram Arya School stood third.
In cultural performances, GMSSS-21 bagged the first position, St. Joseph’s School came second, Yoga by GRID-31 and Government College of Yoga-23 came third, while GMSSS, MHC, stood fourth.
President’s Correctional Service Medal
Amandeep Singh, Additional Superintendent Model Jail, Chandigarh, has been awarded President's Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service.
