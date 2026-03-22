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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Administrator Kataria seeks Health Minister Nadda’s push for regional medical hub

Chandigarh Administrator Kataria seeks Health Minister Nadda’s push for regional medical hub

Requests for expeditious consideration and approval

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. File
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and sought his support for the establishment of a regional medical hub in Chandigarh.

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During the meeting, the Administrator apprised the Union Minister that the proposed regional medical hub is envisioned as a major referral and tertiary healthcare centre for the northern region.

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The initiative aims to significantly strengthen super-specialty healthcare services and cater to the growing medical needs of Chandigarh as well as neighbouring states.

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Stating that a detailed proposal for the establishment of the regional medical hub had already been submitted to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on December 30, 2025, Kataria requested its expeditious consideration and approval.

Emphasising the importance of the project, he stated that the proposed hub would be a transformative step towards enhancing public healthcare infrastructure, benefiting not only Chandigarh, but also the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

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The Administrator further highlighted that the medical hub is also envisaged to function as a centre for postgraduate medical education and advanced research, thereby contributing to capacity building and the overall advancement of the healthcare sector.

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