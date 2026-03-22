Chandigarh Administrator Kataria seeks Health Minister Nadda’s push for regional medical hub

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and sought his support for the establishment of a regional medical hub in Chandigarh.

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During the meeting, the Administrator apprised the Union Minister that the proposed regional medical hub is envisioned as a major referral and tertiary healthcare centre for the northern region.

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The initiative aims to significantly strengthen super-specialty healthcare services and cater to the growing medical needs of Chandigarh as well as neighbouring states.

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Stating that a detailed proposal for the establishment of the regional medical hub had already been submitted to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on December 30, 2025, Kataria requested its expeditious consideration and approval.

Emphasising the importance of the project, he stated that the proposed hub would be a transformative step towards enhancing public healthcare infrastructure, benefiting not only Chandigarh, but also the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

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The Administrator further highlighted that the medical hub is also envisaged to function as a centre for postgraduate medical education and advanced research, thereby contributing to capacity building and the overall advancement of the healthcare sector.