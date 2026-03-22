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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Administrator to hear out Hallomajra residents during 'Samadhan Shivir' tomorrow

Chandigarh Administrator to hear out Hallomajra residents during 'Samadhan Shivir' tomorrow

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. Tribune file
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will hear the grievances of residents during “Samadhan Shivir” at Hallomajra in Chandigarh on March 23.

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Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for the event with senior officials of the Chandigarh Administration and the MC.

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Residents of Hallomajra and adjoining areas have been requested to submit their grievances pertaining to any department of the MC or the UT Administration on Sunday, (March 22) 10 am onwards at the camp site as it would facilitate timely processing and effective redress.

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