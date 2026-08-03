Chandigarh Admn announces Rs 5L for kin of 4 boys who died in Haridwar tragedy

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the four bereaved families whose minor sons drowned in Ganga Canal during the Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar on July 31.

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The Administrator visited the bereaved families today to express his condolences and offer support. Interacting with the family members, he assured them that the Chandigarh Administration stood firmly with them during this difficult time.

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Describing the incident as deeply distressing, Kataria said the loss of four young lives had caused immense grief not only to their families but also to the entire city. He noted that the deceased boys belonged to economically weaker families, with some living in extremely difficult financial circumstances, making the tragedy even more heartbreaking.

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Announcing the relief from the Governor’s Discretionary Fund, Kataria said each of the four affected families would receive Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance. He observed that while no monetary support could compensate for the loss of a child, the assistance was intended to provide immediate relief to the families during this period of immense hardship. He also directed the officers concerned to ensure that they received every necessary support from the Chandigarh Administration without delay.

Earlier, senior BJP leader Davinder Singh Babla had urged the Administration to provide immediate financial relief to the victims’ families. “The Administrator’s response is expected to provide some relief to the grieving families during this difficult time,” he said.