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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Admn challans 231 vehicles, impounds 16 in crackdown on suspended aggregators

Chandigarh Admn challans 231 vehicles, impounds 16 in crackdown on suspended aggregators

Bharat Taxi remains the lone aggregator platform in city

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:36 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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A State Transport Authority official challans vehicles in Chandigarh on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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The State Transport Authority (STA) has challaned 231 vehicles and impounded 16 others in a four-day drive against cabs and two-wheelers operating illegally through suspended aggregator platforms in the city, according to official data.

The drive was launched on September 9, a day after the licences of Uber and Rapido were suspended for six months. A fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on each of the vehicles challaned or impounded, taking the cumulative penalty to Rs 24.70 lakh so far.

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According to the data, 140 two-wheelers and 91 four-wheelers were challaned between September 9 and 12, while 12 two-wheelers and four four-wheelers were impounded.

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The enforcement action follows the suspension of licences of Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd and Rapido (Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd) by the STA on September 8, invoking Rule 17 of the Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025. Their licences were suspended over non-compliance with requirements relating to driver insurance, fare implementation and non-functional local offices. With Ola and InDrive already under suspension since June and August, respectively, all four major cab aggregators now stand barred from operating in the city, leaving Sahkari Taxi Cooperative Limited’s Bharat Taxi as the only major platform still on city roads.

STA warns of strict action

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STA Secretary Nitish Singla told The Tribune that vehicles found operating through the suspended platforms would continue to face strict enforcement. “Cabs and two-wheelers found running illegally under suspended aggregator licences will attract strict action, including challaning and impounding. We appeal to the public to report any instance of fleecing, illegal operation or other violations to the STA, and we assure swift action on every complaint,” Singla said.

Impact on commuters

The suspension of all four aggregators, coming after a 100-day drivers’ protest that ended on September 9, has squeezed cab and bike-taxi availability for a large number of commuters across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. They are left with Bharat Taxi and conventional taxi services as the principal alternatives till the six-month suspension period lapses.

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