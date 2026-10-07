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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Admn challans 915 cabs operating illegally, collects Rs 91.5L fine

Chandigarh Admn challans 915 cabs operating illegally, collects Rs 91.5L fine

Writes to Central Government again seeking ban on apps of four suspended aggregators

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:39 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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A Motor Vehicle Inspector issues a challan to a taxi driver at Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Photo: Pardeep Tewari
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The State Transport Authority (STA) has challaned or impounded 915 vehicles found illegally operating through four suspended cab aggregators since September 9 and collected a fine of Rs 91.5 lakh. The Administration has written afresh to the Centre seeking a ban on the companies’ mobile applications to effectively check the violations.

According to official data, bike taxis accounted for the majority of violators — 569 challaned and 67 impounded — followed by taxis, with 194 challaned and 14 impounded. As many as 49 auto-rickshaws were challaned and 22 impounded. In all, 812 vehicles were challaned and 103 impounded, taking the combined figure to 915. A fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on each vehicle.

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In a communication to the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Administration stated that despite the suspension of their licences, the aggregator companies “have not stopped their operations,” necessitating a ban on their applications to stop what the office termed their “illegal” and “wilful” defiance of the suspension orders.

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The communication lists the suspension dates of all four companies — ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd (Ola) on June 17, Indsystems Pvt Ltd (InDrive) on August 10, Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd on September 8, and Roppen Transportations Pvt Ltd (Rapido), also on September 8. It further cites an earlier request made by the Transport Department in 2024 to the Centre, seeking a similar app ban.

“To stop the illegal action of aggregator companies who are wilfully disobeying the suspension orders by continuing operation of vehicles attached with the application, banning of the application is required,” STA Secretary Nitish Singla told The Tribune.

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Commuters bear the brunt

With vehicles under four major platforms remaining off the roads and only Sahkari Taxi Cooperative Limited’s Bharat Taxi, launched on September 18, left as the principal legal service, lakhs of daily commuters across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula continue to face reduced cab and bike-taxi availability and high fares. Brigadier Hardeep Singh Sohi (retd), a Shaurya Chakra awardee, has alleged on social media that fares have more than doubled since the suspension, calling it “daylight robbery” arising from a lack of choice.

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari subsequently took up the matter with the Deputy Commissioner, the Finance

Secretary and the Chief Secretary, describing the high fares as “extractive, bordering on extortionist,” and seeking an amicable resolution.

The Administration’s enforcement drive follows the sequential suspension of all four major cab aggregators operating in Chandigarh over the past four months, each for six months under Rule 17 of the Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025, over various violations. The violations include the non-payment of driver insurance premium, non-implementation of notified fare rates and non-functional local offices. The crackdown had earlier triggered a 100-day drivers’ protest and 16-day hunger strike, which ended on September 9 — the same day the challaning drive began. Drivers, however, said core demands on insurance remained unresolved.

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