Chandigarh Admn clears Rs 89.13-crore elevated road to decongest Madhya Marg

The UT Administration has approved a Rs 89.13-crore elevated road on Madhya Marg between Khuda Jassu and Khuda Lahora, even as the Centre prepares to challenge in the Supreme Court the Punjab and Haryana High Court order quashing the Tribune Chowk flyover project.

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The proposed elevated road will take off before the Khuda Lahora bridge and land beyond the Botanical Garden, sources said. The four-lane corridor is aimed at easing congestion on the city’s main east-west artery, particularly near the PGI approach.

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According to project details accessed by The Tribune, the elevated road will be 1,280 metres long, comprising an 850-metre stilted, pier-supported section and a 430-metre solid-fill section.

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The structure will have an overall width of 19.10 metres, including a 14-metre carriageway with two seven-metre lanes, a 0.60-metre central median, 1.50-metre paved shoulders on either side and 0.50-metre crash barriers on both sides. The minimum vertical clearance below the structure has been fixed at 5.50 metres. Service roads, each 7.50 metres wide, will run on either side, along with 1.50-metre-wide footpaths.

The project will use a combination of reinforced cement concrete (RCC), pre-stressed concrete (PSC) and precast construction technology. Crash barriers, drainage, street lighting, footpaths and other pedestrian and traffic-safety measures will also be incorporated into the design.

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The approval for the elevated road comes barely a fortnight after The Tribune reported that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways was preparing to approach the Supreme Court against the High Court’s May 29 order quashing the Tribune Chowk flyover project.

The High Court had held that the Rs 247.07-crore flyover project — awarded to Singla Constructions Ltd at a bid of Rs 147.98 crore — violated the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031, which bars flyovers and overbridges anywhere in the city on heritage grounds. The court, however, permitted the underpass component of the project.

Speaking to The Tribune, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria described the Madhya Marg project as vital for decongesting one of the city’s busiest roads. He said the grade-separated corridor would reduce travel time and improve safety for thousands of commuters using the route daily, while easing pressure on the PGI approach.