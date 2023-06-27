Chandigarh Admn curbs visits of MRs to health facilities

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, June 26

In a move to promote the use of generic medicines and ensure cost-effective healthcare, the UT Health Department has implemented strict restrictions on the visits of medical representatives (MRs) at all health facilities under the Chandigarh Administration.

According to the instructions issued by the UT Health Secretary, doctors practising in the health facilities are mandated to prescribe generic medicines exclusively. Any failure to comply with this directive may result in action against erring doctors.

To reinforce the limitations on the influence of pharmaceutical companies, the visits of MRs to hospitals and Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) have been completely curtailed. Faculty members, heads of departments (HODs), Senior Medical Officers (SMOs), Medical Officers (MOs) and other medical and para-medical staff have been strictly instructed not to entertain any MRs within the premises of the health facilities. Instead, any information regarding the launch of new medications or medical devices will be communicated through email.

Previously, the PGI had issued internal orders to all its faculty members, restricting interactions with MRs.

The role of MRs in government hospitals has been a subject of concern, with reports highlighting instances where unauthorised individuals, known to some doctors, have manipulated patients’ attendants. These individuals allegedly persuade attendants to provide the samples for investigation from private laboratories. The imposition of restrictions on MRs seeks to address these potential malpractices and protect the interests of patients.

The representatives often promote specific medications or medical devices manufactured by their respective pharmaceutical companies. Their visits to healthcare facilities and interactions with doctors can influence prescriptions.

Medical representatives are employed by pharmaceutical companies and have a vested interest in promoting their products. This can create a conflict of interest, as their recommendations may not always align with the best interests of patients.

