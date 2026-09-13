Chandigarh Admn informs HC about policy on handling unidentified bodies

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed that the Chandigarh Police had already framed a comprehensive policy for the identification and dignified handling of unidentified bodies.

As a public interest litigation regarding the matter came up before the Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor, advocate Himanshu Malik, representing the UT Administration and the Chandigarh Police, submitted that a detailed scheme for the purpose had already been framed.

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A copy was also furnished to petitioner-in-person HC Arora.

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The petitioner had moved the court seeking directions to the Chandigarh Administration and other respondents to take steps to expedite the publication of notices in newspapers for the identification of unclaimed bodies so that the further process of conducting post-mortem examination, cremation and the immersion of ashes in a religious manner might take the least possible time.

He added that the respondents, in his opinion, were taking too much time in publishing notices in newspapers, resulting in decomposition of bodies and the emission of foul smell.

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This, he added, was definitely an insult to the body and “should not be permitted in a society governed by the rule of law”.

Arora had added that this amounted to showing disrespect to the bodies “contrary to various judgments of the Supreme Court and High Courts”.

Malik placed before the Bench a standing order passed by the Chandigarh Police laying down an elaborate procedure for dealing with missing persons, children and unidentified bodies.

Among other things, it provided for immediate police action, preservation of an unidentified body in a government mortuary for at least 72 hours, circulation of photographs and identification notices, fingerprint verification and uploading of information on ZIPNET. The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 24.