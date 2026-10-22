Chandigarh Admn invokes Haryana ESMA, bans power staff strike

The UT Administration has invoked the Haryana Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (HESMA), 1974, prohibiting employees of Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) from going on strike for the next six months.

According to a notification issued by the Administration, any strike by the CPDL employees could adversely affect electricity distribution and supply, an essential service in the Union Territory.

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The CPDL had informed the Administration that the UT Powermen Union, Chandigarh, had called for agitation, raising concerns about a possible disruption in power supply during the festive season. It said an uninterrupted electricity supply was essential for hospitals, water supply systems, public utilities and other essential services, and any disruption could cause serious inconvenience to the public.

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Until recently, the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1947, was applicable in Chandigarh. The Administration had replaced it with Haryana ESMA, citing the latter’s stricter provisions.

Officials said that under the earlier law, action could be taken against employees directly participating in a strike. Under the Haryana ESMA, however, even those who plan a strike or provide funds for it can face penalties. The Act also contains other stringent provisions aimed at ensuring an uninterrupted power supply.