Chandigarh Admn launches citywide online building plan approval

In a significant step towards streamlined and citizen-friendly governance, the UT Administration has undertaken the full-scale multi-category rollout of its online building plan approval system, extending comprehensive coverage across Chandigarh.

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Launched in April 2022 and now operating on a full scale, the expanded system brings self-certification and a wider range of commercial and industrial plot categories under its ambit.

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The initiative marks a decisive shift towards faster, more transparent and accountable sanctioning of building plans across the city.

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Qualified architects registered with the Council of Architecture (CoA) have been authorised to submit building plans under the Self-Certification Scheme for residential, commercial and industrial plots.

This provision has significantly reduced turnaround time, facilitates approvals within the prescribed regulatory timelines and eases the compliance burden on applicants and professionals.

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Applicants now receive automated, real-time notifications at every stage of the approval process — from scrutiny of documents and calculation of fees to issuance of technical NOCs and final sanction.

This ensures greater transparency and keeps applicants informed without requiring repeated manual follow-up.

A dedicated administrative dashboard has been made available to the authorities concerned and departmental heads, providing real-time information regarding pendency at every stage of processing. The mechanism strengthens internal accountability and ensures strict adherence to the timelines prescribed under the Citizen Charter. Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “Self-certification empowers architects and facilitates faster approvals. End-to-end SMS and email alerts ensure transparency at every stage of the process and the real-time dashboard enables authorities to monitor pendency and ensure compliance with Citizen Charter timelines.”