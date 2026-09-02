DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Admn launches citywide online building plan approval

Chandigarh Admn launches citywide online building plan approval

Self-certification, real-time alerts to ensure transparency

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:46 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The initiative marks a shift towards faster and more transparent sanctioning of building plans.
Advertisement

In a significant step towards streamlined and citizen-friendly governance, the UT Administration has undertaken the full-scale multi-category rollout of its online building plan approval system, extending comprehensive coverage across Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Launched in April 2022 and now operating on a full scale, the expanded system brings self-certification and a wider range of commercial and industrial plot categories under its ambit.

Advertisement

The initiative marks a decisive shift towards faster, more transparent and accountable sanctioning of building plans across the city.

Advertisement

Qualified architects registered with the Council of Architecture (CoA) have been authorised to submit building plans under the Self-Certification Scheme for residential, commercial and industrial plots.

This provision has significantly reduced turnaround time, facilitates approvals within the prescribed regulatory timelines and eases the compliance burden on applicants and professionals.

Advertisement

Applicants now receive automated, real-time notifications at every stage of the approval process — from scrutiny of documents and calculation of fees to issuance of technical NOCs and final sanction.

This ensures greater transparency and keeps applicants informed without requiring repeated manual follow-up.

A dedicated administrative dashboard has been made available to the authorities concerned and departmental heads, providing real-time information regarding pendency at every stage of processing. The mechanism strengthens internal accountability and ensures strict adherence to the timelines prescribed under the Citizen Charter. Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “Self-certification empowers architects and facilitates faster approvals. End-to-end SMS and email alerts ensure transparency at every stage of the process and the real-time dashboard enables authorities to monitor pendency and ensure compliance with Citizen Charter timelines.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts