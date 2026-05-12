Chandigarh Admn mulls division of industrial plots, hike in floor area ratio

For optimum utilisation of vacant space, the UT Administration is considering allowing division of industrial plots in the city.

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According to officials, a policy was being formulated to allow the division of plots to give a boost to industrial activities under the deregulation 2.0 policy of the Central Government. With the implementation of the policy, owners will be allowed to use their plots for various industrial activities under one roof, stated the officials, adding that it would be applicable to plots of four kanals or more.

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Under the “ease of doing business” initiatives, the Administration is also mulling over increasing the floor area ratio (FAR) from 1 to 2 for industrial plots.

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To carry out major reforms, a high-level committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav. One of the major reforms is to increase the permissible FAR for plots in the Industrial Area Phase I and II, said the officials.

The FAR dictates the maximum permissible total floor area of a building relative to the size of the plot. Industry representatives have been pressing for the easing of FAR norms, saying that the current restriction of FAR 1, which was earlier increased from 0.75 on the basis of payment, was making industrial operations economically unviable. They pointed out that neighbouring industrial hubs such as Mohali, Panchkula, Dera Bassi, Barwala and Baddi are allowed constructions with FAR levels ranging between 2.5 and 3.

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“Increasing the FAR to, at least, 2 will be a step in the right direction, but its impact on the industry hinges on logical pricing. Neighbouring states offer free additional FAR up to 1.25 and charge reasonable rates (up to Rs 200/sq ft) beyond 1.25,” stated Naveen Manglani, vice-president and spokesman, Chamber of Chandigarh Industries.

Another key objective of the reform exercise is to replace architectural controls with zoning regulations for industrial plots measuring up to 2 kanal. Currently, plots up to 2 kanal are governed under architectural control, while larger ones follow zoning regulations.

Alongside reforms in the industrial area, the committee will examine the planning parameters for Phase III, with respect to internal road width. During a meeting held recently, the committee also discussed that the FAR of the Industrial Area, Phase III, could be decided on the basis of road width, stated the officials. Located near villages Raipur Kalan and Mauli Jagran, land for Phase III was acquired in 2003.

Tasked to adopt a flexible zoning framework that allows for mixed-use development activities, the committee has been asked to define the list of permissible activities and non-permissible activities for different land uses in context of the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031 and implemented layout plans.