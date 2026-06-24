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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Admn officials’ meeting with Shah postponed

Chandigarh Admn officials’ meeting with Shah postponed

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:41 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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A high-level review meeting to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi tomorrow to discuss Chandigarh’s property and civic issues has been postponed.

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The UT officials were to present key issues, including proposed amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031, conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial plots to freehold, abolition of lal dora in 22 villages, ownership rights for people living in various rehabilitation colonies and Deregulation 2.0 exercise during the meeting.

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According to the officials, several key issues had already been deliberated upon in meetings with officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). However, final decisions on the matters would be taken only at the meeting to be chaired by the Home Minister, they said, adding that the next date of the meeting would be finalised soon.

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