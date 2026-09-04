Chandigarh Admn plans Rs 121-crore upgrade of two ITIs under PPP model

The UT Administration has initiated the process to upgrade two industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the city at an estimated cost of Rs 121 crore under the PM-SETU scheme.

The Directorate of Technical Education has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to select an anchor industry partner (AIP) to develop and manage the institutes under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The two institutions will be developed as a specialised “hub-and-spoke” ITI cluster through a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

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Under the proposed arrangement, the Government Industrial Training Institute (GITI), Sector 28-C, will serve as the hub, while the Government Industrial Training Institute for Women (GITIW), Sector 11-C, will function as the spoke.

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The Sector 28-C institute offers 25 trades under the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) and has an intake capacity of 932 students. The Sector 11-C women’s institute offers 11 trades and has a capacity of 507 students.

The proposed revamp seeks to replace obsolete courses with programmes aligned with Industry 4.0 standards and introduce specialised training in emerging technologies.

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At the Sector 28-C hub, proposed new courses include mechanic electric vehicles (EV), industrial robotics manufacturing, CAM programmer, AI programming assistant and IoT smart agriculture.

At the Sector 11-C ITI, the focus areas will include AI and machine learning, data science and analytics, cybersecurity and cloud computing, and financial modelling and analytics.

The upgraded institutes are proposed to have modern laboratories, workshops, digital learning facilities and advanced machinery, providing students with greater exposure to industry-standard technologies and hands-on training.

The industry partner will be involved in curriculum development, training quality, faculty development and facilitating apprenticeships, internships and placements. The initiative is aimed at bridging the gap between classroom training and industry requirements and improving employment opportunities for ITI students.